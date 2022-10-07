Eads & Heald Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

MMC stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,908. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average is $160.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

