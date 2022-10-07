Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 44 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Lam Research by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $22.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.07. 76,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.64.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.55.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

