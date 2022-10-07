Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 158 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.78. 31,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,516. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

