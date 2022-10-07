Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 193 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.7 %

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.53. 36,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,685. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.