Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Stock Performance

NASDAQ EML opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eastern

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

See Also

