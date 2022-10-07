Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

LYB traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. 32,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

