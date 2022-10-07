Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 19,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

