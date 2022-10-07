Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $42.77. 369,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,396,993. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

