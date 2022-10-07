Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,544 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.