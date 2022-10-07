Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $34,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.51. 803,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $164.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.76 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

