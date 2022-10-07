Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

