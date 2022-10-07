ElonDoge (EDOGE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ElonDoge (EDOGE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. ElonDoge has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $29,482.00 worth of ElonDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ElonDoge has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One ElonDoge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ElonDoge

ElonDoge launched on May 19th, 2021. ElonDoge’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,760,029,724,933 tokens. ElonDoge’s official message board is medium.com/elondoge. The official website for ElonDoge is elondoge.io. ElonDoge’s official Twitter account is @elondogeio.

ElonDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ElonDoge (EDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElonDoge has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElonDoge is 0 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $111.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elondoge.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElonDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ElonDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ElonDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

