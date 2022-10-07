Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $79.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

