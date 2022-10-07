Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER) Shares Down 0.5%

Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.02. 102 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Emles Made in America ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Made in America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Made in America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.