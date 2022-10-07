Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.38

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 31184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

