Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at UBS Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.35.

Shares of ENB opened at C$51.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.1199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.66%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

