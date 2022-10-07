Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UUUU. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,579.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.