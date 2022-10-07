Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.23. 9,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 803,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 369,731 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Further Reading

