Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.98

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €11.98 ($12.22) and traded as high as €12.41 ($12.66). Engie shares last traded at €12.32 ($12.57), with a volume of 6,430,159 shares.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.99.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

