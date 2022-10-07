ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.86

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and traded as low as $52.61. ENN Energy shares last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 14,004 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08.
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
