EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 28 ($0.34) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 30.20 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The company has a market cap of £569.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

About EnQuest

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 1,040,063 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £239,214.49 ($289,046.02). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,441,304 shares of company stock worth $80,702,256.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

