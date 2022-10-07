Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envestnet Trading Down 1.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.