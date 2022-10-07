Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.43.
Envestnet Stock Performance
Shares of ENV stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Envestnet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $9,417,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.