Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $9,417,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.