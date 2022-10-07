Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Enzo Biochem

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,500 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,885.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,805 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

