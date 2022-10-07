Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Activity at Enzo Biochem
In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,500 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,885.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
