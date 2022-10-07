Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Up 8.4%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.63. 38,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 995,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $491.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 8,606 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,749 shares of company stock worth $52,228. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,372,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,349,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 35.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 328,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 311.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 193,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

