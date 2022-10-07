Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.94

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.94 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 8152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

