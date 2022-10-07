Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,690 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

Shares of CL stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

