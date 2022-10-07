Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,300 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $6,307,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

