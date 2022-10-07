Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,915 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.