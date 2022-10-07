Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $139.03 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.43.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

