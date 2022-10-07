Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

