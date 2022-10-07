EveryCoin (EVY) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,470.00

EveryCoin (EVY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $68,501.58 and approximately $2,470.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s launch date was October 20th, 2017. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is https://reddit.com/r/everycoinico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @aaronjin20. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EveryCoin (EVY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. EveryCoin has a current supply of 88,800,000,000 with 9,380,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of EveryCoin is 0.00000704 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14,559.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.everycoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

