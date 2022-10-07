Excelerate Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:EE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 10th

Excelerate Energy’s (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 10th. Excelerate Energy had issued 16,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $384,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of Excelerate Energy’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EE. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EE opened at 24.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 24.99 and a 200-day moving average of 29.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

