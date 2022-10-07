Executive Network Partnering Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ENPC)

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Executive Network Partnering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Executive Network Partnering’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Executive Network Partnering’s FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

NYSE ENPC opened at $10.00 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,526,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after buying an additional 1,310,985 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,722,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 2,034.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

