Executive Network Partnering Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ENPC)

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Executive Network Partnering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Executive Network Partnering’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Executive Network Partnering’s FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.
Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance
NYSE ENPC opened at $10.00 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.
Institutional Trading of Executive Network Partnering
About Executive Network Partnering
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Executive Network Partnering (ENPC)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.