Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

