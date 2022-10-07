Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36.

