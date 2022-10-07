Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after buying an additional 649,930 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,585,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,123,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,082,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $46.52. 543,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,590. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

