Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. 7,696,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

