Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,942 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,942 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 13.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $9.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,341,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,700,609. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.



