Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,942 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.88. 1,058,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

