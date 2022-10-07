Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 6,047,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,490,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Exela Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.95.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($2.02). The company had revenue of $266.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.
Exela Technologies Company Profile
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
