Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 6,047,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,490,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($2.02). The company had revenue of $266.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 226,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 7,642,800.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 764,280 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.