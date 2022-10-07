ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $158.60. 179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $179.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

