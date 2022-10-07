Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

