Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Fastenal by 18.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,807. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

