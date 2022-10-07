FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.41. 7,779,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.84. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

