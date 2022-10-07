Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Chemed worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

CHE stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,354. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.31 and its 200-day moving average is $483.39.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

