Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,203. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading

