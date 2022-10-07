Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $37.56 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Entegris worth $37,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $583,864,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after purchasing an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.45.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

