Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $69.65 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,618 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Zebra Technologies worth $69,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $9.61 on Friday, reaching $270.74. 3,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,484. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $261.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.17.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

