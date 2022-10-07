Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,066 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $32,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.